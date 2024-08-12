Inside this beautifully updated country house for sale in prime location near Harrogate

Dougill Hall dates back to 1722, when it was built for the family from whom it takes its name.

With stunning period features, it has been meticulously updated and restored by the current owners, and offers three impressive ground floor reception rooms, including a lovely wood-panelled drawing room, and a snug with a stone-built fireplace and wood-burning stove.

The formal dining room, with flagstone flooring, leads into a modern kitchen with central island and breakfast bar, a range cooker, wine cooler and integrated dishwasher.

Three first floor bedrooms include one used currently as a study, and there's a luxurious bathroom with walk-in shower and stand-alone bath. A walk-in airing cupboard and storage room complete this level.

On the second floor are four double bedrooms, including the principal bedroom with luxury en suite.

One further bedroom has an en suite, and another is used as a cinema room.

To the rear of the main house, the Cooling House is a self-contained annexe that's ideal as a holiday rental. Its accommodation includes a sitting with dining room, a kitchen with integrated appliances, a double bedroom and modern bathroom

With around 1.5 acres of well-stocked gardens to the front of the property, and a stream to the east, there is ample parking space on the driveway, plus separate access to a large stone barn and a block of five stables.

A further store and workshop add to the potential of the property.

There's a beautiful south-facing walled garden with a lawn, a sundial and a space for al fresco dining.

Four acres of grassland is approached down a shared private driveway, with right of access to a double garage.

Dougill Hall, Summerbridge, Harrogate HG3 4JR is priced at £2,300,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Dougill Hall, Summerbridge, Harrogate HG3 4JR Dougill Hall stands in five-and-a-half acres of gardens and grassland, and is surrounded by lovely Nidderdale countryside. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Dougill Hall, Summerbridge, Harrogate HG3 4JR The large, beamed kitchen with central island has a range cooker. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Dougill Hall, Summerbridge, Harrogate HG3 4JR The wood panelled drawing room. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales