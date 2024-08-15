The spectacular Georgian country house with equestrian facilities is in scenic Ryedale, North Yorkshire

An incredible 18th century Georgian country house in glorious Yorkshire countryside is up for grabs in a new prize draw raising funds for Mencap.

One lucky person is guaranteed to win the property that is worth over £2.5 million - along with £250,000 in cash - as part of the prize draw backed by Jodie Whittaker, who hails from Yorkshire.

The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire, will get the keys to a Georgian country house boasting six-bedrooms, acres of gardens and a spa pool - as well as its own paddocks, stables and state-of-the-art equestrian facilities.

The property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

The Grand Prize Winner also receives £250,000 in cash to help them settle in - and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever they wish to become a cash multi-millionaire.

If the winner decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of between £6,000 to £7,000 per month.

Located in the desirable district of Ryedale, the property is surrounded by countryside, with spectacular views across the Vale of Pickering.

The stunning house has been exquisitely renovated, while still maintaining its historical character. The result is a harmonious blend of original period features all flawlessly combined with modern luxuries and conveniences.

A beautifully finished and well equipped kitchen.

An impressive entrance hall and staircase leads to the ground floor’s well-balanced living spaces, with rooms bathed in natural light featuring wooden panelling, window seats, heated flooring and original stone work.

A beautiful handcrafted kitchen with top of the range fixtures includes a Butler sink with Quooker tank, marble topped island with breakfast bar and a five oven Aga cooker. Several store rooms include a traditional pantry with stone slab shelving.

There is a dining room and a spacious, but cosy, sitting room with a contemporary wood burning stove.

Upstairs there are four sizable bedrooms and four-bathrooms - all furnished with the highest quality fixtures and fittings.

A lovely sitting room with views.

The second floor is home to a superb loft apartment with its own kitchenette, sitting room and a further two-bedrooms with another bathroom - ideal for teenage children or guests.

The house is flanked by a terrace, paved in York Stone, which is ideal for entertaining and enjoying the views.

Overlooking the terrace and built into the bank is a bespoke, heated exercise and spa pool.

The tranquil property has 15 acres of gardens and is approached through stone gate pillars, with electric gates opening to a private driveway. There is a manicured lawn with herbaceous borders and yew hedges to the front of the property, with ample parking, a four-bay car port and double garage.

Imagine waking up to a stunning Yorkshire landscape each morning.

An orchard to the west is dotted with apple, pear, plum, green gage and walnut trees.

Ten fenced paddocks cover 11 acres, with equestrian facilities that include a stable block with eight loose boxes, two foaling boxes, a wash bay and tack room.

The house is in a small hamlet in Ryedale, perfectly placed between York and Yorkshire’s spectacular Heritage Coast.

There is a local pub and the historic market town of Pickering is only five miles away, with general amenities, a 13th century castle, the North York Moors steam railway and a museum.

The money raised from the Omaze partnership will help Mencap to fund awareness initiatives to tackle the discrimination that people with a learning disability face every day, breaking down barriers to create a fairer, more inclusive society.

The partnership with Omaze is backed by actress, Dr Who star, Jodie Whittaker, who is proud of her own Yorkshire roots.

Fabulous outdoor facilities and plenty of space to relax.

Jodie, who is a Mencap ambassador, said: "We need a world where people with a learning disability are seen for all that they are and all that they can be. And Mencap promotes the positive change that is so needed in our society.

“I’ve supported Mencap for over 12 years and know just how vital their work is. The money raised through Omaze for Mencap will make an enormous difference, supporting their fantastic work advocating for people with a learning disability."

Jodie will be performing in The Duchess at the Trafalgar Theatre from October 2024. She said: “The last time I was on stage was 12 years ago - I remember so clearly turning up for rehearsals with wobbly legs having just run the London Marathon for Mencap. I'm really excited to be back."

Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £1 million from the partnership.

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “By offering this wonderful house in Yorkshire, along with £250,000 in cash, Omaze is giving people the chance to win a life-changing prize that can enable them to live mortgage or rent free, as well as raising money for charities and introducing its charity partners to new audiences that they wouldn't otherwise reach.”

In addition to winning the Grand Prize, people who enter online by midnight on Sunday September 15 (September 17 for postal) are also in with the chance of winning a Mercedes AMG GT, worth over £160,000, plus £150,000 in cash.

There is an additional £100,000 cash prize up for grabs in the Monthly Subscriber Cash Draw, for Omaze subscribers spending £20 or more. Subscribers are also eligible to enter the July Subscriber Exclusive Flash Draw, for the chance to win £10,000 a month, every month, for a year.

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire, are available now at omaze.co.uk. The Draw closes on Sunday September 29 for online entries and Tuesday October 1 2024 for postal entries.

For full terms and conditions, see www.omaze.co.uk. No purchase necessary to enter. Over 18s and UK residents only.