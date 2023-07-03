Take a look at this £1.25m lifestyle option for sale near Harrogate

An opportunity to acquire a lifestyle property on the fringes of a picturesque village near Harrogate, has arisen with the sale of Mill View.

This unique, contemporary home with two adjacent cottages of similar style, offers a flexible lifestyle holiday-let business, or could be adapted to alternative use.

The green oak clad properties are carefully designed to have minimal impact on the environment, with thorough insulation and the best modern building materials, earning an EPC rating of B.

Each has a wet underfloor heating system, fed by independent gas boilers, with hardwood double glazed windows and a collective environmentally friendly treatment plant.

Interiors are light and spacious, with Scandinavian style created by exposed timber, high ceilings and a wood burning stove in the main house.

Kitchens have Italian porcelain tiled floors, and include quality appliances with well designed storage.

Stylish bathrooms too are well equipped.

A shared wide gravel drive branches to private drives and parking for the properties, that have hedged boundaries.

Lawned gardens with planted beds front each property with private paved seating areas for each cottage, while the main house has a south-facing covered veranda.

Bishop Monkton has a pretty stream running through it, and has its own primary school, sports fields and village hall, a public house and a church. Sitting between dales and moors, it is on the Way of the Roses national cycle route 688.

Ed Stoyle, head of residential sales at Savills in York, said: “This is so much more than an impressive contemporary house - it's a home, a business and a multi-generational living opportunity - all with fabulous views from a fantastic edge of village location.”

Mill View, Boroughbridge Road, Bishop Monkton, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, has an asking price of £1,250,000.

Contact Savills, York, on 01904 617800 for further information.

