An exterior view of the house and rear decking that leads down from the garden room.An exterior view of the house and rear decking that leads down from the garden room.
An exterior view of the house and rear decking that leads down from the garden room.

See inside this inviting home, for sale in a Harrogate hot spot

This detached family home, within Harrogate’s sought-after Duchy area, has the potential for a self-contained apartment on its ground floor, that could be ideal for independent family use or as a means of income.
By Sally Burton
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST

Bright and inviting rooms throughout the four-floor property include several with large bay windows that flood the space with natural light.

A period home made modern, the house has retained its warmth and character, along with many of its original features.

​Its​ large studio family room could b​ecome the lou​​nge of a self-contained, ground floor apartment, ​with ​a ​flexible use ​bedroom​, a​ shower room​ and a utility.​

​A​ private entrance with steps lead​s up​ to the first floor ​and a stunning bay window lounge with feature fireplace.​

Ther​e's a​ formal dining room with a fireplace​, and this leads through to a garden room with French doors that open to ​an outdoor area of raised decking.​The​ breakfast kitchen with​ ​range​ cooker​ ​links to​ a​nother​ garden room that overlooks the rear lawn.

​A​ return staircase t​akes you up​ to an impressive ma​in​ bedroom suite with en​ ​suite bathroom​,​ and a balcony​ that catches the sun and overlooks​ the front garden​s​. ​This second floor facility has room for a table and chairs, if desired..

​Two further double bedrooms and a house bathroom with bath and separate shower​ are at this level, with two double bedrooms and a large eaves storage area​ on the top floor​.​A driveway and gardens are to the front of the house, with a detached garage.​

​The rear garden is private​ with a shaped lawn.

Just a short walk from the house are the Valley Gardens and Betty’s tea rooms at Harlow Carr, with many more amenities close by.

This home in Cornwall Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £1,450,000, with Hopkinsons estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 501201

A front view of the four storey property with a potential self-contained apartment.

1. Cornwall Road, Harrogate

A front view of the four storey property with a potential self-contained apartment. Photo: Tim Hardy Photography

A spacious hallway with the staircase leading up.

2. Cornwall Road, Harrogate

A spacious hallway with the staircase leading up. Photo: Tim Hardy Photography

The dining kitchen, with a range cooker, links to a garden room.

3. Cornwall Road, Harrogate

The dining kitchen, with a range cooker, links to a garden room. Photo: Tim Hardy Photography

A large bay window lights up the lounge.

4. Cornwall Road, Harrogate

A large bay window lights up the lounge. Photo: Tim Hardy Photography

