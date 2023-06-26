See inside this inviting home, for sale in a Harrogate hot spot
Bright and inviting rooms throughout the four-floor property include several with large bay windows that flood the space with natural light.
A period home made modern, the house has retained its warmth and character, along with many of its original features.
Its large studio family room could become the lounge of a self-contained, ground floor apartment, with a flexible use bedroom, a shower room and a utility.
A private entrance with steps leads up to the first floor and a stunning bay window lounge with feature fireplace.
There's a formal dining room with a fireplace, and this leads through to a garden room with French doors that open to an outdoor area of raised decking.The breakfast kitchen with range cooker links to another garden room that overlooks the rear lawn.
A return staircase takes you up to an impressive main bedroom suite with en suite bathroom, and a balcony that catches the sun and overlooks the front gardens. This second floor facility has room for a table and chairs, if desired..
Two further double bedrooms and a house bathroom with bath and separate shower are at this level, with two double bedrooms and a large eaves storage area on the top floor.A driveway and gardens are to the front of the house, with a detached garage.
The rear garden is private with a shaped lawn.
Just a short walk from the house are the Valley Gardens and Betty’s tea rooms at Harlow Carr, with many more amenities close by.
This home in Cornwall Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £1,450,000, with Hopkinsons estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 501201
More property: www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-unusual-ps15m-three-storey-home-with-gardens-is-for-sale-near-harrogate-4189861
www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-this-beautiful-yorkshire-home-that-you-could-win-in-charity-draw-4187396