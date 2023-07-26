Bilton Grove Farm presents a development opportunity within stunning countryside, to the south of Harrogate.

This substantial development opportunity comes with the sale of Bilton Grove Farm, in the Daw Cross area of Harrogate.

The farmhouse, believed to date back to the mid-17th century, offers two reception rooms and three bedrooms.

With it is an extensive range of stone and fabricated barns providing options to transform it into a much larger home.

There are also detached stone stables, a detached barn, garages and storerooms that extend to approximately 10,500 sq ft..

The fully enclosed paddocks, with southerly aspects towards Burn Bridge and beyond, cover 5.77 acres, and are likely to appeal to those with equestrian interests.

Sophie Tillisch, branch manager at Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Harrogate office, said: “Opportunities like this in Harrogate’s exclusive south side neighbourhoods, close to the villages of Pannal and Burn Bridge, the local railway station and the A61, are very rare.

“Subject to the relevant planning consents, Bilton Grove Farm, with its extensive range of outbuildings and delightful south facing paddocks, could be transformed into an exceptional home, or a range of bespoke dwellings.

An aerial view of the farmhouse and its outbuildings.

“As a result, this opportunity is already attracting plenty of interest from local developers and individuals.

"Conditional offers, which are subject to planning permission, will also be considered, but preference is likely to be given to unconditional offers.”

Best and final offers in excess of £850,000 are invited by noon on Friday, July 28, 2023.

For more details contact Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Harrogate office on 01423 877200 or visit www.dacres.co.uk