Take a look around this appealing home, hidden-away near the city centre

Quietly tucked away, yet in the heart of Ripon city centre, and close to the Cathedral and Prison and Police Museum, is this uniquely attractive three-bedroom home.

The detached period property and much loved home has a bright and welcoming interior that includes a spacious and versatile lounge with a central feature fireplace and large windows.

A sizeable garden room, with great versatility and lovely views, has access through French doors to the courtyard garden, so ideal for entertaining.

In the dining kitchen with fitted units is a central island workstation, an illuminated display cabinet, and French doors to the gardens outside.

An inner hall and cloakroom with w.c. are also on the ground floor.

Above, on the first floor, are three sizeable and individually styled bedrooms, a useful study or office for homeworkers, and an attractive house bathroom with white suite and Velux type window.

The property also has a garage, with a delightful low-maintenance paved courtyard garden to the front, that has a brick wall and archway feature.

An established lawned and private garden is to the rear. This shaped garden has a wide range of plants, shrubs and bushes, with a paved pathway wending its way across the lawn.

With double glazing and gas fired central heating, the property is well presented throughout, and is within easy walking distance of a wide choice of shops, services and recreational facilities.

For anyone who might wish to commute, there is easy connection to the region's main motorway network, along with further travel options to Harrogate, Leeds, York, Teesside and Tyneside.

Deans Croft, St Marygate, Ripon, is currently for sale at an asking price of £395,000.

For more information contact Beadnall and Copley estate agents, Ripon, tel. 01765 698100.

1 . Deans Croft, St Marygate, Ripon, Harrogate The large and versatile garden room. Photo: Beadnall and Copley estate agents, Ripon Photo Sales

2 . Deans Croft, St Marygate, Ripon, Harrogate A bathroom with white suite includes a walk-in shower unit. Photo: Beadnall and Copley estate agents, Ripon Photo Sales

3 . Deans Croft, St Marygate, Ripon, Harrogate The private and mature lawned garden. Photo: Beadnall and Copley estate agents, Ripon Photo Sales

4 . Deans Croft, St Marygate, Ripon, Harrogate A spacious lounge with feature fireplace. Photo: Beadnall and Copley estate agents, Ripon Photo Sales