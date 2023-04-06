Stunning riverside home with swish interior on the market at £1.25m

This unique riverside home has balconies and terraces to take in fabulous views of Knaresborough Viaduct.

The triple-floor riverside property is built along the cliff line, with individual features.

Carefully updated as a modern family home with great entertaining facilities, in one part of the house it features a section of exposed cliff face.

The entrance on the lower ground floor is through a stone archway glazed with frosted glass, to a handy boot room.

Stairs lead to the upper ground floor and the bright kitchen with adjoining dining room.

The contemporary style kitchen has fitted units, with built-in appliances and underfloor heating.

A guest bedroom is also at this level, with built-in wardrobes and an en suite bathroom.

The first floor sitting room with gas corner stove has French doors to a balcony, and displays the feature cliffside wall.

Another two bedrooms with en suites are on this floor, one with its own private access.On the second floor is the main bedroom suite, its two balconies both having exceptional vistas, along with an office or sitting room, and a bathroom with free-standing bath and double doors out to a third balcony.

A sheltered terraced garden catches the sun and looks out over the water.Above the double garage is a gymnasium, with a wall of bi-folding doors. A former bathroom and storage now has plumbing for conversion to a kitchenette, so has the potential to be made an annexe.

Knaresborough has many services and amenities, and is just a few miles from Harrogate. It is also close to the A1 motorway, allowing for easy road travel and commuting.

No. 11 Waterside, Knaresborough, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Savills, York, tel. 01904 617800.

See the property also at http://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/133231682#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . No. 11 Waterside, Knaresborough Stunning views of the viaduct across the river. Photo: Savills, York Photo Sales

2 . No. 11 Waterside, Knaresborough The contemporary kitchen has fitted units, and underfloor heating. Photo: Savills, York Photo Sales

3 . No. 11 Waterside, Knaresborough The sitting room, with views of the viaduct. Photo: Savills, York Photo Sales

4 . No. 11 Waterside, Knaresborough The good-size dining room links to the kitchen. Photo: Savills, York Photo Sales