Beautiful landscaped gardens are to the rear of this unusual village home.

See the gardens and stunning interior in this 'Arts and Crafts' era cottage

This individual village home has flexible family space coupled with period charm, and beautiful landscaped gardens.

By Sally Burton
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 18:09 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 18:10 BST

Granary Cottage sits in the heart of sought-after Linton village.An ‘Arts and Craft’ era property, it underwent considerable updating and improving around 15 years ago.

Designed by renowned architect Peter Dickson, the transformed cottage is modern and spacious inside, while displaying original features that range from century-old timber beams to a grand open fireplace.

The entrance, set within dressed stone, gives a striking impression as you move into the beamed hallway.There’s a hand-made oak kitchen by Yorkshire cabinet makers, Henki Kitchens, with fitted units and quality appliances.

A formal dining room to one end has a full height glazed wall, as does a sitting room.

Two further, original reception rooms include one with the open fireplace. Both are hard wired for home cinema.There's a study, a bathroom and bedroom at ground floor level, all with feature glazed walls.

Further work to the property in 2021 created a side entrance and boot room, an adjoining utility room, an additional ground floor bedroom with en-suite shower room, and a wine cellar.From the first floor landing are bedrooms and bathrooms.

The master bedroom has fitted furniture with an en suite shower room and dressing room, while two further bedrooms include one with an en suite shower room.

There's a modern house bathroom.Enclosed gardens are to the front and rear of the cottage, with forecourt parking shielded by greenery.

Exceptionally stunning rear gardens include a wide Yorkshire stone patio, ideal for entertaining.An entrance with electric gates from Stammergate Lane leads to a detached double garage.

Granary Cottage, Main Street, Linton, is for sale at £1,650,000 with Furnell Residential, tel. 01937 574685

The size and scale of the Linton village property can be appreciated in this photograph.

The size and scale of the Linton village property can be appreciated in this photograph.

The attractive frontage of the cottage that has a central village location.

The attractive frontage of the cottage that has a central village location.

The bespoke, hand-made oak kitchen, with central 'breakfast bar' island.

The bespoke, hand-made oak kitchen, with central 'breakfast bar' island.

The spacious dining room has access to the outside terrace.

The spacious dining room has access to the outside terrace.

Yorkshire