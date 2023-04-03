News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Take a look inside this stunning Harrogate grand period property that comes with a two-bedroom coach house

One of the most stunning homes currently on the Harrogate property market is Craigens – a grand period house which has handsome stone elevations and more than 4,842 square feet of beautifully appointed accommodation and includes a two-bedroom coach house.

By Matt Reeder
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:51 BST

The property is advertised on Zoopla.co.uk and the particulars are rather stunning to say the least… here we take a look inside.

Ground Floor:

The largest reception room is the impressive sitting room, with a stunning open fire and comfortable library/snug with built in Clarity Arts units. There is also a useful study, a light and airy garden room and a formal dining room, all of which are well-presented with an elegant finish and neutral décor. The 26ft Clarity Arts kitchen is equipped with plenty of storage in fitted units and includes a central island, black granite worktops and an Aga.

First floor:The generous principal bedroom has its own dressing room with built-in wardrobes, as well as a large four piece en-suite bathroom. A generous guest bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room. Each of the further three bedrooms enjoys southerly views over grounds and also benefit from fitted wardrobes. Additionally, the first floor has a family bathroom with a bathtub and a separate shower unit.

A fifth bedroom is available on the second floor with outstanding south facing views over the garden and countryside together with an extensive, boarded out loft space for additional storage.

Detached coach house:The coach house provides useful additional accommodation, including an open-plan sitting room and a Clarity Arts kitchen, underfloor heating, two double bedrooms and a shower room are on the first floor. It is ideal for guests or family members or could be utilised as a holiday let, teenage space, currently being used for an online business.

Gardens:

The property is set in a beautifully landscaped ornamental garden, which includes pristine lawns, box hedging, paved and gravel pathways and terracing and a variety of established shrubs, hedgerows and mature specimen trees. The rear garden is private, south-facing and welcomes plenty of sunlight throughout the day. To the front there are further lawns, an orchard and a tennis court. At the entrance, gates open onto a gravel driveway and turning circle, which provides parking space and access to the detached garage.

Location:

The property is set on the edge of the North Yorkshire village of Burn Bridge, close to Harrogate. The village, along with its neighbour Pannal, has plenty of everyday amenities and facilities, including a village store, a post office and a primary school, while there is also a village pub and Pannal Golf Club on the edge of the village. Pannal has a mainline station, offering services to London via Leeds, while direct rail services to London are available from Harrogate.

Agents:

The property is on the market with Strutt & Parker.

At the entrance, gates open onto a gravel driveway and turning circle, which provides parking space and access to the detached garage.

At the entrance, gates open onto a gravel driveway and turning circle, which provides parking space and access to the detached garage.

The property is set on the edge of the North Yorkshire village of Burn Bridge, close to Harrogate.

The property is set on the edge of the North Yorkshire village of Burn Bridge, close to Harrogate.

On the first floor the generous principal bedroom has its own dressing room with built-in wardrobes, as well as a large four piece en-suite bathroom. A generous guest bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room.

On the first floor the generous principal bedroom has its own dressing room with built-in wardrobes, as well as a large four piece en-suite bathroom. A generous guest bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room.

Craigens is a grand period house that has handsome stone elevations and more than 4,842 square feet of beautifully appointed accommodation.

Craigens is a grand period house that has handsome stone elevations and more than 4,842 square feet of beautifully appointed accommodation.

