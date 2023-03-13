Stunning £1.75m home with annexe, for sale near Harrogate, has added potential

With exceptional views from "one of the best elevated locations within the area" is this contemporary cottage-style home, for sale with large, south-facing gardens and grounds, and an annexe.

With six bedrooms and three bathrooms, stone-built Rose Cottage is a versatile property with a brand new, sleek living kitchen.

This open plan arrangement includes a family room that's great for entertaining, with under floor heating and a stylish log burning stove.

Integrated appliances within the kitchen, that has a large island with breakfast bar, include a dishwasher, fridge freezer, a Neff double oven and induction hob, a wine fridge, and quooker tap.

A spacious lounge has open vaults and beams to the ceiling, and there's a more formal dining room and a bright conservatory area within the ground floor accommodation.

There's a great bonus with this home in the form of a self-contained annexe with separate access which could prove useful in many different ways, from a home office, to a family or guest suite, or as a means of income as a let property.

For anyone wanting space to develop a property further, this detached home has great potential, subject to any necessary planning approval.

Stone-pillars are either side of the gated entrance to the property's parking area and extensive gardens with their far reaching views over unspoilt countryside.A detached double garage with electric doors has power, wi-fi, eaves storage, and an electric car charging port.With close proximity to all the amenities in Harrogate, High Birstwith itself has a primary school, a general store and a village pub. There's a school bus service through to Harrogate secondary schools.

Rose Cottage, Crow Hill Lane, High Birstwith, is priced at £1, 750,000 with Hopkinsons estate agents, Harrogate.

Call 01423 501201 for more information.

