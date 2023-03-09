See inside this bright and spacious mid-terrace home with private garden.

This light-filled home set over three levels is beautifully presented as a successful blend of modern comforts with period features.

It has a courtyard garden of tiered design and essentially low maintenance - ideal for spending time outside in the warmer months of the year, with further paved seating space to the front.

The house has two bright and spacious reception rooms on the ground floor, with a modern kitchen fitted with an array of units and some integrated appliances.

A feature fireplace with woodburning stove is central to the sitting room, while the dining room has fitted shelving and overlooks the garden.

Storage space is available in the house cellar.

Three sizeable bedrooms are on the upper floors, along with a versatile space that is currently an office but which could become another bedroom to suit.

A couple of the bedrooms have ornamental fireplaces, and the first floor bathroom is contemporary with a white suite including a freestanding bath, a shower, and washbasin atop a vanity unit.

The bedroom and study on the second floor have skylight windows, and one has access to storage in the eaves. There's an additional shower room facility.

This address off Cold Bath Road is a sought after residential area, that is close to many local amenities, with the town centre and the Stray only short walks away.

To the front of the house is a paved forecourt garden, with the private rear garden providing perfect space for outdoor entertaining.

This home in Harlow Terrace, Harrogate, is for sale at £520,000, with Verity Frearson estate agents.

Call 01423 562531 for more details.

