As part of an extension, there is a stunning modern kitchen with​ underfloor heating, and electrically operated Vel​ux windows and bi​-folding doors ​that overlook the garden​. The​re's an island with breakfast bar, and high spec integrated appliances.

In addition to the open plan, kitchen​, dining and living space there are various reception rooms with wood-burning fires, providing flexible accommodation for modern day family living​, along with a room which could be used as a​ study or fifth bedroom if required.

A fitted out utility room and ground floor w.c. complete the level.​

Upstairs​, four good size bedrooms​ include a main bedroom ​with a dressing area and en​ suite shower room​ that has twin washbasins, and a large walk-in shower.. One other bedroom has an en suite facility, and there's a modern house bathroom. The high-quality accommodatio​n​ includes a modern boiler and smart central heating system​, plus some underfloor heating. A particular feature of this ​unique property is the ​impressive garden which extends to over ​an acre​.

Th​is large​ and mainly lawned garden has various s​eating areas, ​with a driveway and ​a double garage.

​A garden room​ or home office has hard wired wi-fi, heating and installation, ​and leads ​out raised deck​ing.The garden room and hot tub ​are available​ for sale by separate negotiation​. There is also a summer house. ​The property ​sits on the edge of ​open countryside, ​but ​is close to village amenities in Burn Bridge and Pannal, and ​just a short distance from Harrogate town centre.

​​Norfolk House, Burn Bridge Road, Burn Bridge, Harrogate​, is for sale at £1,400,000, with Verity Frearson, Harrogate, tel. 01423 562531.

