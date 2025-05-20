Inside this triple-floor home in prime south Harrogate location

Stone Rings Grange is arranged over three levels, and has a triple garage with electric doors, and plenty of private parking space on the driveway.
A spacious hallway leads on to the large, bay-fronted sitting room with stone fireplace and living flame gas fire, a dining room with patio doors out to an elevated terrace, and the open plan living kitchen, that has a range cooker, fitted units with an integrated dishwasher and microwave, and granite worktops.
A fitted-out utility room and a w.c. are further useful additions to the ground floor.
On the lower ground floor are two further reception rooms, one of which is bay-fronted with a stone fireplace and living flame gas fire, while the other is large and currently in use as a games room.
A peaceful conservatory overlooks the garden, and a versatile workshop and a w.c. are also at this level.
Five good-size bedrooms are on the first floor, two of which have en suite facilities, and there's a family bathroom. The main bedroom is particularly large with its own dressing room and en suite bathroom.
An attractive rear lawned garden with seating areas has a pond with waterfall feature, mature planted borders and a sizeable woodland area that you can walk through.
Its south Harrogate location, fringing countryside, means that this home is in close proximity to renowned schools, Hornbeam Park, and Pannal railway station. There are excellent shops and amenities along Leeds Road, while Harrogate town centre is within easy reach.
Stone Rings Grange, Harrogate, is for sale at £1,250,000, Verity Frearson estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 562531.
