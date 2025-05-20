Inside this triple-floor home in prime south Harrogate location

Stone Rings Grange is arranged over three levels, and has a triple garage with electric doors, and plenty of private parking space on the driveway.

A spacious hallway leads on to the large, bay-fronted sitting room with stone fireplace and living flame gas fire, a dining room with patio doors out to an elevated terrace, and the open plan living kitchen, that has a range cooker, fitted units with an integrated dishwasher and microwave, and granite worktops.

A fitted-out utility room and a w.c. are further useful additions to the ground floor.

On the lower ground floor​ are two further reception room​s, one of which is bay-fronted with a stone fireplace and living flame gas fire, while the other is large and currently in use as a games room.

A ​peaceful conservatory overlook​s the garden​, and a versatile workshop and a w.c. are also at this level.

​Five good-size​ bedrooms​ are on the first floor, two​ of which have en suite​ facilities, and ​there's a ​family bathroom. The main bedroom ​is particularly ​large with its own dressing room​ and en suite bathroom.

​An attractive rear​ lawned garden with ​seating areas​ has a pond with waterfall feature, mature planted borders and ​a sizeable woodland area​ that you can walk through.

​Its south Harrogate location, fringing countryside,​ means that this home is ​in close​ proximity to ​renowned schools, Hornbeam Park, and Pannal railway station​. ​There are excellent shops and amenities along Leeds Road​, while Harrogate town centre​ is within easy reach.

​Stone Rings Grange, Harrogate​, is for sale at £1,250,000, Verity Frearson estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 562531.

