Inside former Nidd Village Hall - beautifully transformed in to homes with glorious views

Between Harrogate and Nidd, on the outskirts of Ripley, Nidd Village Hall is a unique property dating back to 1898, that exhibits original, charming features.

With a combination of oil fired and electric heating, the property is currently used as three separate properties; the main house, a flat and an apartment, all with private entrances.

​Stone steps lead up to the entrance hall​ of the main house, that has a boot room and​ w.c. leading off.

​From the open plan dining kitchen ​is a lounge area with​ feature fireplace and wood burning stove.

​Within the kitchen is an ​electric Aga, and a door leads to the pantry​ and a utility room, also used as a ​'summer​' kitch​en when the AGA is turned off​.

​Stairs lead up from the kitchen to ​a spectacular ​central lounge, with exposed beams​ and original floorboards​.

​To the rear is the ma​in bedroom suite with walk​-in wardrobe and ​luxury en​ suite bathroom​, then there are two further double bedrooms, ​the house bathroom, ​and a shower room.

​Another spacious room ​of flexible use ​is currently a bedroom, with walk-in wardrobes from ​an inner hall​, and a walk​-in cupboard​ built into the eaves.

To the lower ground floor​, a cinema ​or games room creates great entertaining space​, with double doors to a south​-facing patio ​that overlooks fields.

A one​-bedroom apartment used as a popular holiday let​ has a stunning lounge with fireplace, high ceilings ​and amazing views​. A mezzanine level ​has useful storage.

There is a modern fitted kitchen with slimline dishwasher, electric hob, single oven and Belfast sink, a bedroom with dressing room,​ an en​ suite shower room ​with underfloor heating​, and a further shower room​.

The four-bedroom flat ​has flexible accommodation​, with an enclosed porch​, an open plan living kitchen with feature fireplace and wood burner in the dining area​, then lounge space.

​An inner hall ​leads to storage space and the sitting room​.

​There are two double bedrooms​, another bedroom​, and a modern​ bathroom together, then ​from the sitting room, stair​s lead up to another bedroom of versatile use. ​An electric gate​d driveway has parking for multiple vehicles, while established ​lawned garden​s have flower beds,​ ​a water fountain, ​and two summerhouses​, plus patio areas, mature trees​, and greenhouse foundations.

​A large workshop ​has power and lighting.

​​Nidd Village Hall, Ripley Road, Nidd, Harrogate​, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Hopkinsons Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 501201.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Nidd Village Hall, Ripley Road, Nidd, Harrogate​ A bright and airy arrangement within the main house of Nidd Village Hall. Photo: Hopkinsons Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Nidd Village Hall, Ripley Road, Nidd, Harrogate​ The dining area and lounge with log burner to the rear. Photo: Hopkinsons Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Nidd Village Hall, Ripley Road, Nidd, Harrogate​ Lounge space in the main house, with open vaults to the ceiling. Photo: Hopkinsons Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Nidd Village Hall, Ripley Road, Nidd, Harrogate​ A stunning double bedroom, with dressing room leading off. Photo: Hopkinsons Estate Agents, Harrogate Photo Sales