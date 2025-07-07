Step inside this five-bedroom, four-bathroom, £1m village home with gorgeous gardens

Converted in the 1980s and extended in the 1990s, ​Wylde Green offers what the agents describe as a ​"spacious, versatile living space full of charm and natural light​".

Its peaceful setting is just a stroll from the shop, post office, school and pub​ within the rural village​ of Summerbridge.

Original features can be seen throughout the home, from its spacious reception hall to the beamed lounge with multi-fuel stove within a stone fireplace​, described by the agents as a room ​that "shifts beautifully with the seasons — a cocoon of warmth in winter, with the fire glowing and colours deepening at dusk, then light-filled and airy in spring and summer, when dual-aspect glazing brings the outdoors in​".

A second reception room with another log burner looks out over the garden. A built-in library invites ​you to curl up by the fire, book in hand.

Further to the main reception rooms​ are two spaces used ​currently as home offices​.

The bespoke kitchen has wooden units with painted oak doors​, granite worktops and modern glass splashbacks, while a six-ring Rangemaster cooker with twin ovens is a centrepiece.

A Bosch integrated dishwasher, electric underfloor heating and a recently updated wooden floor add to the comfort​, with space flow​ing through to the hallway, lounge and outdoor terrac​e.

​Ther are large utility and boot rooms​, and internal access to the garage, which includes storage.

​Two staircases​ lead to the first floor, ​where there are five double bedrooms​, three en-suites​, and ​the house bathroom with underfloor heating.

A ​dual aspect principal suite ​with shower room overlook​s garden and hillsid​e, while a second en-suite bedroom ​is ideal for guests or older children.

Set in the eaves, it features exposed beams​, with a cosy sleeping area and a peaceful nook complete with window seat.

The third bedroom​ with extensive views​ also features exposed beams, which divide the room into sleeping zone​, and sofa or study area.

​The remaining bedrooms ​have encased beams​, and one has a compact en-suite.

​Within the half-acre gardens are lawns, herbaceous borders and a paddock​.

A stone terrace links ​indoors and outdoors​, while a gazebo with slate roof ​is great for entertai​ning.

The lawn is wired for a robotic mower, ​with garden lighting, and external power and water points.

From the paved verandah​ is a garden store​ with full power and lighting​. A detached barn,​ also with power and lighting, has potential as an annexe, home office or ​further accommodation.

Also available by separate negotiation is a restored Shepherd’s Hut — perfect as a guest suite or Airbnb opportunity​.

​Offers over £1,000,000 are invited for Wylde Green, Summerbridge, Harro​gate, by Mr and Mr Child estate agents, tel. 01423 225121​.

1 . Wylde Green, Summerbridge, Harro​gate The handcrafted kitchen with underfloor heating has a central island, and a Rangemaster cooker. Photo: Mr and Mr Child estate agents, covering Yorkshire Photo Sales

2 . Wylde Green, Summerbridge, Harro​gate One of two main reception rooms in the property. Photo: Mr and Mr Child estate agents, covering Yorkshire Photo Sales

3 . Wylde Green, Summerbridge, Harro​gate Indoor to outdoor living - a stone terrace overlooking the garden links the two. Photo: Mr and Mr Child estate agents, covering Yorkshire Photo Sales

4 . Wylde Green, Summerbridge, Harro​gate A bright and spacious entrance hallway. Photo: Mr and Mr Child estate agents, covering Yshire Photo Sales