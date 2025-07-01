Remote-control cooking, bathroom TV and more in this luxurious, high-tech home

The Mews House was built last year and carries a 10-year warranty. Designed to be highly efficient, it has an air source heat pump, water harvesting and heat recovery.

A gable end reception hall with wooden panelling and built-in storage, also has bespoke window seating, with a cloakroom off and a door to a fitted-out laundry room.

The showpiece open plan kitchen, dining and snug area across 31ft has porcelain tiled flooring, with four sets of French doors that allow natural light to flood in, while leading out to the terrace and gardens.

Bespoke and created by the current owners, the kitchen features matt-finish Shaker-style units and ceramic worktops, a large central island with breakfast bar, and a Belfast sink with Quooker hot tap.

A modern cast iron Everhot range cooker with a three-zone induction has three ovens for roasting and baking, with a Wi-Fi integrated control box that allows you to manage settings remotely.

Further integrated appliances include a Smeg dishwasher and full height Liebherr fridge and separate freezer with an ice machine. Just off the kitchen is a walk-in pantry.

With further space for dining, is a seating area with an electric inset fireplace with living flame and built-in sound system.

An inner hall with full-height glazing has a wine cooler fitted under the main stairs.

Through French doors are steps down to a dual aspect living room with feature fireplace and wood burner, and French doors to the terrace.

An adjacent double bedroom with fitted storage and contemporary en suite shower room completes the ground floor.

There is room on the first floor landing for a study area, and from there are two impressive double bedrooms.

The large, vaulted principal bedroom with bespoke window seating, has remote control ceiling fans, fitted cabinetry and a contemporary inset fire.

Its 'his and her' en suites include a stylish shower room with smart w.c., and a bathroom with a freestanding bath, separate walk-in shower, smart w.c. and even a waterproof bathroom TV.

The suite has a door to a plant room with eaves storage.

Another bedroom with vaulted ceiling, remote-control fan, and full height glazing has French doors to a private covered balcony looking over the garden.

There is a fitted dressing area, and an en suite bathroom with twin sinks, a freestanding copper bath, and a walk-in shower.

Through twin posts is the property’s private driveway to a large parking area with an EV charging point and pergola-covered access to the entrance porch.

The south-west facing, wrap-around lawned garden has established borders, while a split-level paved terrace is ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining. A large garden shed provides storage.

Within easy reach of Harrogate's historic centre, the property also has a number of reputable schools nearby.

The Mews House, Duchy Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £1,950,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel. 01423 205442.

