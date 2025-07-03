IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekplaceholder image
By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 16:05 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

Here we take a look at seventeen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters for £400,000

1. Ribblehead Road, Harrogate

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £329,950

2. Harlow Moor Drive, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £210,000

3. Strang Lane, Farnham, Knaresborough

This four bedroom and three bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £520,000

4. Beech Road, Harrogate

