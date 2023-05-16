News you can trust since 1836
See why this sumptuous property near Harrogate is for sale at almost £4m.

One of North Yorkshire's most luxurious homes, in a village setting, is for sale at £3,950,000.

By Sally Burton
Published 16th May 2023, 09:08 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:08 BST

Crackhill Farm, within the sought after village of Sicklinghall, consists of a spacious main house with five bedrooms, that comes with its own leisure suite, a gym and a spa.

Then there's an annexe with an open plan kitchen, sitting and dining rooms, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

All this with 'pristine' lawned and landscaped gardens of over an acre, that include a tennis court, hot tub, and fabulous facilities for children, with a soft landing play area, and a sunken trampoline.

Entering the house, an imposing hallway leads to a spacious drawing room and study, and the open plan living kitchen with sitting area.

There's a formal dining room then the impressive garden room.

Further ground floor rooms include a family room, utility and cloakroom.

From a first floor gallery landing is the master bedroom suite with its own sitting room, a dressing room, private bathroom and a balcony.

Four further bedrooms each have an en suite bathroom facility, and a personal dressing area.

Electric gates lead in to the property's driveway, where there is plenty of private parking space.

Situated within the so-called 'golden triangle' south of Harrogate, Sicklinghall is an appealing, thriving village with a strong sense of community, and local amenities that include a pub and a primary school.

The centres and attractions of Harrogate, Wetherby and Leeds are all within easy reach, with further main transport links close at hand.

Crackhill Farm, Sicklinghall, carries a price tag of £3,950,000, and is for sale with Croft Residential, York.

Call the agents on 01904 238 222 for further information about the property.

