See inside this beautifully updated Victorian home, in a central location with gardens

This home presents a rare opportunity to own a sizeable character property that is both close to the town centre, and unusually, has a lawned and private garden.

The six-bedroom Victorian town house, described as "immaculate" by the agents, is set over three floors, and has a cellar and a garage.

Carefully extended and renovated, it showcases its original features within light, spacious and comfortable rooms.

From the vestibule with Victorian tiled flooring leading to the entrance hall, the interior includes an impressive drawing room with a bay window that allows light to flood in, and a working open fire within a feature fire surround.

The dining room, or second reception room, has a lovely stained-glass window and an original Victorian fireplace.

Within the extended dining kitchen with sitting room are modern fitted units, integrated appliances, a dual log burning stove and sliding doors leading out to the garden, and there's a separate utility room.

First floor bedrooms include a master suite with large bay window, that has an en suite shower room with twin washbasins.

Two further double bedrooms are at this level, with the modern house bathroom.

The second floor has three double bedrooms, one with an en suite, along with a general shower room.

There's a lawned garden to the front of the house with trees and planted borders. Wrought iron gates open to the driveway with plenty of parking.

The landscaped private garden behind the house is mainly lawn with planted beds.

Patio areas make the most of garden sunspots, and there’s a covered entertaining space.

Within striking distance of fashionable Cold Bath Road, this appealing home is close to schools, shops and many other facilities.

17 Queen's Road, Harrogate, is priced at £1,500,000 with North Residential, Harrogate, tel. 01423 530088.

