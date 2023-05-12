News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from May 8.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th May 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:02 BST

Here we take a look at twelve new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This five bedroom and four bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £925,000

1. Spring Grove, Harrogate

This five bedroom and four bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Carter Jonas for £925,000 Photo: Zoopla

This six bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £625,000

2. Kings Road, Harrogate

This six bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £625,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £500,000

3. Bridge End Cottages, Wreaks Road, Birstwith, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £500,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £300,000

4. North Lodge Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £300,000 Photo: Zoopla

