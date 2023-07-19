House prices in Harrogate: The 21 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a home
With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.
The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5 per cent in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a “nightmare year” of soaring costs.
Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, has warned people looking for a new mortgage deal will face rates about 3 per cent higher than a year ago.
Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49 per cent would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.
But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder, while others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.
So which areas of Harrogate have the cheapest property prices?
Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how average sale prices vary across the suburbs, towns and villages of England and Wales.
The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Harrogate which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022.
The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.