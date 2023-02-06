See this beautifully updated £1.25m home, in an idyllic riverside setting near Harrogate

This impressive cottage style home has the most stunning location, right by the River Nidd in Knaresborough.

The beautifully renovated property that dates back in parts to the 1720s has a plush and modern interior, with a bright and stunning open plan kitchen that extends to dining and seating areas.

Its hand made bespoke units have granite and beech work surfaces, with appliances that include an Aga, a Neff oven, and double drawer fridge and dishwasher. Views stretch across the River Nidd.

In the very spacious, beamed living room is a multi-fuel wood burner within a feature fireplace, and there’s another reception or sitting room, while on an upper ground floor are the useful additions of a utility, and a cloakroom with w.c..

Four bedrooms with built in wardrobes are on the first floor, with a luxurious house shower room with under floor heating.

A master suite with a vaulted ceiling has its own en-suite bathroom, that also has the comfort of under floor warmth.

Fitted within the detached property is a Sonos Control 4 linked system, Accoya double glazed windows, and central heating.

There’s a south-facing patio with views down the river that is accessed from a kitchen stable door, and this has steps to a decked area with a landing station for a small boat on the river.

Walled cottage gardens lie to the front of the house, with lawns, well-stocked flower beds and a central paved stairway feature.

With the double garage is an electric car charging point and a door leading out to the rear.

This home in Abbey Road, Knaresborough, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Nicholls Tyreman, Harrogate. Call for more information on 01423 503076.

