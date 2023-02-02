See inside this quietly situated, contemporary home, for sale in Harrogate now

One highlight of this outstanding property is its L-shaped, contemporary living kitchen, which is described by the selling agents as "phenomenal".

With fitted units and Silestone worktops, integrated Siemens appliances and an island with a breakfast bar, the kitchen is sleek and stylish, and flows through to open dining and family areas. Sliding doors open to an outdoor terrace, so creating a great environment for entertaining, or indoor to outdoor living through the summer.

A feature of the central reception hall is a steel spined hand-made oak staircase with glass balustrade.

The very spacious living room that is filled with natural light from a floor to ceiling window has a remote control gas fire as a focal point. Sliding doors lead outside. Also on the ground floor is a fitted home office with access in to the integral garage, a utility room and a w.c..

Pleasant gallery landing space leads to a master bedroom with a balcony, that has a contemporary en suite shower room, and a walk-in wardrobe.

Three further double bedrooms include two with en suite shower rooms and one with a walk in wardrobe. The third bedroom is served by a family bathroom with contemporary free-standing bath.

Underfloor heating throughout the house is controlled by a Heatmiser Neo smart control system. There is an intruder alarm and external camera system which can be controlled remotely. The property is fully networked with multiple wireless access points and ethernet cabling to all principal rooms. All windows have remote control electric blinds.

Situated off a private road, Greenway has oak electric gates with an intercom entry system. The property has an integral double garage with an electric door and plenty of parking space.

The lawned and landscaped, south facing garden to the rear of the house has an elevated patio terrace with glass balustrade. There is a further lawned area to the side, and a hidden patio with a rotating seven-seater garden pod.

​Greenway, Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate, is for sale at £1,500,000 with North Residential estate agents, tel. 01423 530088.

