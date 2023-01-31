See inside this £1.8m central Harrogate home, with special features

Standing proudly within a central, leafy Harrogate neighbourhood is this Grade II listed period property, described by the selling agents as "one of Harrogate's most admired homes".

Set over four floors, with four reception rooms and seven bedrooms, this home also has a self-contained annexe, and a cedar wood office pod.

Traditional and modern blend easily inside, from the reception hall with original stone floor and central archway, to the living room with marble fireplace, oak floors and sash window, the latter two features also present in the dining room.

Shaker style units feature in the breakfast kitchen, with marble tiled flooring, marble worktops and appliances that include a recessed range cooker. A rear balcony looks over the garden.

From the kitchen is another versatile room with recessed cupboards, and arched alcoves, and an entrance porch with guest w.c. is to the rear.

Within the lower ground floor is a self-contained apartment with a hallway, lounge and breakfast kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.The first floor landing leads to a principal bedroom, with dressing room, and en-suite with a claw foot bath and walk-in shower.

Guest bedroom two has a contemporary en suite, and there’s a third double bedroom.

A luxurious house bathroom contains a claw foot bath, twin wash-basins, and a walk-in shower.

To the second floor are two double bedrooms with eaves storage, and a bathroom.

The property has a Yorkshire stone flagged forecourt garden, with stone steps and wrought iron railings to the front door.

Its rear lawned and walled garden has established borders and a flagged patio area. The office pod sits at the garden end.

There is parking for multiple vehicles.

Crescent Lodge, Swan Road, Harrogate, is priced at £1,800,000, with Fine and Country, Wetherby, tel. 01937 223016.

