See the remarkable interior of this luxurious barn conversion for sale near Harrogate

​An open-plan kitchen with dining and sitting area​s is tiered​, and includes a part-vaulted ceiling, and skylights.

​Limestone floors with underfloor heating​ extend through the kitchen and dining area​, that has a stone-built fireplace with inset Aga multi​-fuel stove​.

With bespoke hand​-painted units are granite work​tops, integrated appliances, and a central island.

A mezzanine level above features a relaxing snug.

Living space expands with a garden room with vaulted ceiling, and French doors to the formal gardens.

A sitting room with a feature stone wall, has a modern fireplace and full-height windows looking over south-facing gardens.

The principal bedroom has a contemporary en suite, and there’s a ground floor, en suite guest bedroom.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, and a modern family shower room.

A utility room and cloakroom complete the accommodation.

Remote control gates open to a driveway with parking, that leads to the detached double garage block with double carport or hay store.

Dry stone walls surround gardens with lawns, trees and hedgerows, with seating areas that include the Breeze House Oval Safari African Hut.

Lawns stretch down to a superb entertaining area, where a bespoke Arabian-style sail provides shade.

Fabulous equine facilities include a covered Monarch horse-walker, five stables with self-filling water troughs, a tack room and feed store, and kitchen facilities.

An enclosed menage has energy efficient lighting and leads to a purpose-built cross-country field.

In a lovely rural setting, five miles north of Harrogate, the property is surrounded by beautiful countryside.

​Saddler Grange, Spinner Lane, Clint, Harrogate, HG3 3HL has a guide ​price of £1,999,950​, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate.

