This magnificent inn and hotel is for sale, complete with a listed market cross

By Sally Burton
Published 30th Jan 2025, 14:30 BST
A Grade ll-listed hotel, country pub and traditional coaching inn at the heart of the Ripley Castle estate is for sale.

Offers over £2.25m are invited for the property inclusive of The Boars Head Hotel and Birchwood House Annexe, within its picturesque village setting, with a cobbled seating area and car park to the front.

A Grade ll-listed Market Cross and village stocks are included in the sale of the historic properties.

Originally a traditional coaching inn called The Star Inn, The Boar's Head was once the breakfast stop for the Leeds to Edinburgh coaches, and one of three hostelries in the village.

The Ingilbys reopened the inn as The Boar's Head in 1990, and it has traded successfully ever since.

It provides a bar, lounge, restaurant and 23 en suite bedrooms, split between The Boars Head and Birchwood House Annexe, a separate period property that is also Grade ll-listed, within a short walk of the hotel.

There is additional car parking to the rear, and at Birchwood House Annexe.

Trading accounts for the 2023 to 2024 year confirm sales of £1,603,076 net of VAT. More detailed trading information is available on request.

The Ripley Castle Estate is currently on the market for £21m as an entirety, or available as separate Lots, of which the Boar’s Head is Lot 2.

The Boars Head Hotel and Birchwood House Annexe, Ripley, near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is for sale at £2,250,000 with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 523423.

Inside the former coaching inn, now a Grade ll-listed pub and hotel.

