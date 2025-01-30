We take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 19 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Jan 2025, 16:05 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

Here we take a look at nineteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now…

This four bedroom and one bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £350,000

1. Skipton Road, Harrogate

This four bedroom and one bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

This eight bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £2,350,000

2. Summerbridge, Harrogate

This eight bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £2,350,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £170,000

3. The Avenue, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £170,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with William H Brown for £200,000

4. Deane Place, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with William H Brown for £200,000 Photo: Zoopla

