See the plush cinema room that is one feature of this eco-friendly Harrogate home

This stunning, high spec and eco-friendly home has three floors of very spacious accommodation.

Light and warmth fills the modern property, with underfloor heating to the first two floors and radiators above. A wired-in Sonos system is another feature.

An impressive hallway has seating space, an adjoining w.c. and a steel spine staircase with American white oak treads and glass handrails.

Further to the lounge, with French doors to an outdoor patio, is a snug with a bay and full-length windows, a large inset fireplace and halo lighting.

The swish open plan living and dining kitchen with Miele appliances and bespoke cabinetry, has a central island unit, with bi-fold doors to a south-facing terrace.

There's also a study with bespoke furniture, a boot room and a utility at ground floor level.

A luxurious master suite on the first floor includes a bespoke dressing room, a bathroom with dual hand-wash basins, and floor to ceiling windows with garden views.

Two of four remaining double bedrooms on this floor have en suite shower rooms and there is a deluxe house bathroom.

A sixth bedroom with en suite is on the floor above, with a plush cinema room and a w.c..

An oak framed triple car garage with electrically operated doors has a room above with a shower room and kitchen, which could suit many purposes from home office to extra accommodation.

There's a landscaped south-facing garden to the rear with a large patio area, planted boards and lighting.

The property has private gates and driveway parking. Some hidden solar panels give hot water.

Winterbrook, Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate, is for sale at £2,350,000, with North Residential estate agents. Call 01423 530088.

