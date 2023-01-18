See this home's modern interior and stunning gardens - for sale near Harrogate

This contemporary detached home with a private walled garden and excellent indoor to outdoor living facilities, has undergone considerable work to update it throughout.

The property also carries planning permission for a further extension and the addition of balconies, should the new owner wish to use this.

With spacious rooms throughout, the house has a central reception hall with herringbone flooring.

A wood burning stove is a focal point in the light and bright sitting room, and next to this is a sizeable conservatory with double doors out to the gardens.

There's a large breakfast kitchen and open plan family space that includes a separate dining area. Two sets of bi-fold doors open to a south-west facing terrace looking out over lawned gardens, and ideal for entertaining.

With underfloor heating, the kitchen has dual sinks, a marble-topped island and breakfast bar, a Neff induction hob and triple ovens. There is a range of shaker-style cabinets, with matching units in the family area.

A good size utility room adjoins the kitchen and also has a door leading outside.

Four bedrooms are on the first floor, with two having fitted wardrobes, and one with a walk-in cupboard. A luxury bathroom includes twin wash basins and vanity units.

With around 0.4 acres of private gardens, with lawns, a variety of trees, plants and shrubs, and paved seating areas, there is also an area with a greenhouse, vegetable planters, and a large shed.

Orchard House has an electric gated entry to its drive with parking and turning space in front of the garage

Copgrove is a sought-after village just outside Harrogate and north of Knaresborough, that is situated well for choice of shopping, schools and travel links.

The property has oil fired central heating, with a 3.99 KW Solar PV system on the roof which feeds electricity to the house appliances to operate for ‘free’ during the day. Any electricity generated by the panels which is not used is fed into the National Grid.

Orchard House, St Monagh's Lane, Copgrove, Harrogate, is for sale at £995,000, with North Residential, tel. 01423 530088.

