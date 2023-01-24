This lavish and modern home is for sale now in a village near Harrogate

The open plan living kitchen in this property definitely has the wow factor - but then the entire house is impressive, with contemporary style and stunning architecture.

Grey Gables is a six-bedroom, six bathroom village home that oozes luxury in its private setting with landscaped gardens and gorgeous views from many vantage points both inside and out.

Accessed through electric gates, the property has a double garage with parking for multiple vehicles, and south-facing gardens made ideal for entertaining. There's also a feature rock-face, with views, that leads to annexe accommodation.

In the bright bespoke kitchen with feature fireplace and three sets of bi-fold doors for easy indoor to outdoor living, is an Everhot 1-10 cooker, many integrated Siemens appliances, walnut cabinets, marble tops and a hidden pantry. An integrated sound system is the finishing touch.

The main hallway is spacious with a bespoke staircase.

Great views can be enjoyed from the living room with its feature gas fireplace, and an additional day room is fitted out to double as a cinema.

From a utility room is access to the integral double garage with electric door.All bedrooms on the first floor have en suites, with a plush primary suite that also has a dressing room. An annexe is a further facility with a sixth bedroom and en suite, a fitted kitchen, living space and bi-fold doors to a decked terrace.

The south-facing garden has cleverly zoned spaces for entertaining.

Grey Gables, Linton, is for sale priced at £2,750,000, with Monroe estate agents, tel. 01937 534755.

1 . Grey Gables, Linton The luxurious living kitchen with walnut cabinets and marble worktops has a feature central island. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Grey Gables, Linton Three sets of bi-fold doors lead out from the living kitchen to seating areas within the property's south-facing gardens Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Grey Gables, Linton Light-filled rooms are ideal for indoor to outdoor living in the warmer months of the year. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Grey Gables, Linton The living room with its large feature fireplace has lovely views of the garden. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales