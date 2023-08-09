See inside this choice Harrogate 'hot spot' property with potential for development

Within a large corner plot, off a tree-lined road on Harrogate's Duchy estate is this individual four-bedroom home with mature gardens, that has scope for development.

Its location is one of its main attractions, in a quiet and leafy neighbourhood within easy walking distance of Harrogate town centre, yet close to open countryside and to Oakdale Golf Course.

Along with its dining kitchen, sitting room, sun room, dining hall, and a study or snug on the ground floor, is one double bedroom and a bathroom.

Three further bedrooms and a bathroom are on the first floor.

With two driveways and an integral garage, the house has plenty of private parking space

Its interior includes the sitting room that leads to the sun room and has a feature fireplace and a bay window allowing natural light to pour in.

The kitchen, too, is bright and spacious with garden views, and has plenty of room for table and chairs, with a full range of fitted base and wall units.

There are fitted wardrobes in the ground floor double bedroom, that has a bay window overlooking the garden.

One of the first floor bedrooms is large and L-shaped, with the potential for use as an additional sitting area with eaves storage. A door leads through to a kitchenette.

The bathroom at this level includes both bath and shower.

Lawned and bordered gardens with seating areas include a greenhouse.

The Duchy estate forms part of a conservation area: Kent Road, Duchy Road and Cornwall Road run in parallel, and Harrogate’s only grade one listed building, St Wilfrid’s Church, is at its centre.

This property in Kent Bank, Harrogate, is for sale at £850,000, with Verity Frearson estate agents, Harrogate, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

