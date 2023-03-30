News you can trust since 1836
This stone, semi-detached home is for sale in the south side of Harrogate.

See inside this "incredibly attractive" Harrogate semi with a £1.15 million price tag

This £1m Yorkshire stone semi for sale in south Harrogate is described as "incredibly attractive yet unassuming and deceptive" by the selling agents.

By Sally Burton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:24 BST

Within a coveted and quiet location close to The Stray and just a short walk from the town centre, the three-storey home has versatile accommodation with high spec and bespoke features.

It comprises a reception hall, a lounge with a feature fireplace and a front bay window, and an extended, sleek breakfast kitchen with fitted units, Siemens integrated appliances, granite worktops and bi-folding doors to the rear garden.

There is an opening through to the snug, beyond which is a formal dining room.

A separate utility room has units to match those in the dining kitchen, and there's a ground floor w.c..

Five bedrooms are divided between the first and second floors, with the main bedroom fitted with bespoke joinery by Neville Johnson, and a dressing room.

There are two recently fitted, modern bathrooms.

A large garage has a fully boarded loft above, accessed by a drop down ladder.

To the front of the house is a lawned garden with trees, and the large block paved driveway.

A private rear garden is lawned with an Indian stone patio area.This home, for sale in Tewit Well Road, Harrogate, is priced at £1,150,000 with Beadnall Copley estate agents.

This home, for sale in Tewit Well Road, Harrogate, is priced at £1,150,000 with Beadnall Copley estate agents.

An extended, open plan kitchen and diner has bi-folding doors to the rear garden.

1. Tewit Well Road, Harrogate

An extended, open plan kitchen and diner has bi-folding doors to the rear garden. Photo: Beadnall Copley

The ground floor open plan arrangement takes in the breakfast kitchen and a 'snug' family area.

2. Tewit Well Road, Harrogate

The ground floor open plan arrangement takes in the breakfast kitchen and a 'snug' family area. Photo: Beadnall Copley

The formal dining room within the property.

3. Tewit Well Road, Harrogate

The formal dining room within the property. Photo: Beadnall Copley

The lounge has a bay window and a feature fireplace.

4. Tewit Well Road, Harrogate

The lounge has a bay window and a feature fireplace. Photo: Beadnall Copley

