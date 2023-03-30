See inside this "incredibly attractive" Harrogate semi with a £1.15 million price tag
This £1m Yorkshire stone semi for sale in south Harrogate is described as "incredibly attractive yet unassuming and deceptive" by the selling agents.
Within a coveted and quiet location close to The Stray and just a short walk from the town centre, the three-storey home has versatile accommodation with high spec and bespoke features.
It comprises a reception hall, a lounge with a feature fireplace and a front bay window, and an extended, sleek breakfast kitchen with fitted units, Siemens integrated appliances, granite worktops and bi-folding doors to the rear garden.
There is an opening through to the snug, beyond which is a formal dining room.
A separate utility room has units to match those in the dining kitchen, and there's a ground floor w.c..
Five bedrooms are divided between the first and second floors, with the main bedroom fitted with bespoke joinery by Neville Johnson, and a dressing room.
There are two recently fitted, modern bathrooms.
A large garage has a fully boarded loft above, accessed by a drop down ladder.
To the front of the house is a lawned garden with trees, and the large block paved driveway.
A private rear garden is lawned with an Indian stone patio area.This home, for sale in Tewit Well Road, Harrogate, is priced at £1,150,000 with Beadnall Copley estate agents.
Call 01423 503500 for more information or view the property in full at www.rightmove.co.uk
