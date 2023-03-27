See this new and unique eco-home for sale in beautiful Nidderdale location

This impressive, modern eco-home is architect-designed and has stunning views over the Nidd valley.

Dry stone and sedum living roofs enable the property to blend in to its semi-rural surroundings, while huge windows and sliding glass doors fill the interior with natural light, while maximising the country landscape.

Underfloor heating features throughout the property.

A very spacious, 53ft open plan kitchen with dining and family areas has bespoke kitchen units, with integrated appliances, and a large central island.

There's a separate sitting room on the ground floor, and a study or home office, while below is the chance to enjoy a film uninterrupted, within a plush cinema room, complete with a bar.

Five double bedrooms are on the first floor, all with their own en suite facilities.

A sizeable main bedroom features a ceiling lantern skylight: it has a bespoke dressing room, and a luxury en suite bathroom with dual washbasins and a walk-in shower unit.Enclosed and private lawned gardens and grounds of 1.39 acres have mature trees with extensive views, while a paved terrace stretches along the back of the house, enabling easy entertaining and indoor to outdoor living in the warmer months of the year.Security gates open to the driveway that leads to ample parking space in front of the house, along with a double integrated garage.

Darley has a good range of local amenities, and the pretty village is just a few miles from Harrogate, and from Pateley Bridge.Fringill Dyke, Darley, Harrogate, is currently for sale at £2,150,000 with estate agents Strutt and Parker, Harrogate.

Call the estate agents on 01423 205442 for more information about the property.

