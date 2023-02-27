See the fantastic facilities within this farmhouse - for sale at almost £1.4m

This fully refurbished 17th century farmhouse has been made both contemporary and comfortable, while retaining its original charm and character.

It's a spacious property, with an adjoining barn that could present an opportunity to develop further if desired, subject to any planning requirements.

The open plan kitchen, with diner and snug, has bespoke solid wood units, Quartz bevelled worktops and a central island. There are Miele integrated appliances with an electric Aga.

A bespoke fitted utility or boot room gives access to the garden.

Formal reception rooms have open working fires with feature surrounds, and there's a further room with original Yorkshire stone flooring, a feature brick arched fire surround with log burning stove, a bespoke solid oak staircase and glass wine cellar.

The open barn and garden is perfect for entertaining.

Upstairs rooms include a master bedroom with built in wardrobes, en-suite shower room and a free standing copper bath, with garden views.

Another suite has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room. Both en-suites and the ground floor w.c. feature Lapicida tiles and Crosswater fittings.

One bedroom is used currently as a luxury walk-in wardrobe, with floor to ceiling mirrors and units with marble tops.

A further double bedroom has built-in wardrobes, and there's a house bathroom with vanity unit, walk-in shower and a free-standing bath.

To the front of the house is a lawned garden, surrounded by hedges and wall. The side garden is by the traditional barn - currently a garden store with workshop and gym.

A private rear walled courtyard garden joins a five-bay open barn with a gravel parking area to the rear.

High House Farm, Midgeley Lane, Goldsborough, HG5 8NN, is for sale with North Residential, at £1,395,000. Call 01423 530088.

1 . High House Farm, Midgeley Lane, Goldsborough, HG5 8NN The open plan kitchen and diner with ceiling beams. Photo: North Residential Photo Sales

2 . High House Farm, Midgeley Lane, Goldsborough, HG5 8NN A beamed reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: North Residential Photo Sales

3 . High House Farm, Midgeley Lane, Goldsborough, HG5 8NN A beamed snug or family room. Photo: North Residential Photo Sales

4 . High House Farm, Midgeley Lane, Goldsborough, HG5 8NN A mix of contemporary and traditional style works well within the farmhouse property. Photo: North Residential Photo Sales