Chapel House, Shaw Mills, Harrogate, looks pretty much as it always did from the outside - but inside it's a different story.....

From outside, it still resembles the Methodist stone chapel it once was - but step inside and the change could not be more dramatic.

With its own inimitable style that’s the result of a painstaking labour of love by its current owners, Chapel House is an explosion of space, colour and memorabilia.

Described as a 'perfect house for entertaining' by the agents, the family home has excelled as a holiday let dubbed The Chapel of Rock for the past three years.

It gained fame when TV duo The Hairy Bikers chose it as a base for their show in the recent past.

But with its uniquely comfortable interior, that includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the chapel was honed as a family home, and served as such for almost a decade.

Owners and business partners Sandy Spilsbury and Ian O'Brien vented their creativity on the place with their eclectic love of music as a base, and finished the part conversion with additions of their own.

These range from wrought iron staircases that Sandy designed, a bedroom that was the vestry, and the suite above the kitchen that was basically a "pigeon loft" when they acquired the building.

The Chapel's wrought iron staircase, 1950s jukebox and walls filled with memorabilia.

They re-laid floors, stripped walls, and revelled in the transformation.

Original stained glass windows remain, and an old chapel sign, stipulating ‘no dancing, no singing, no alcohol’.

The pair added an outdoor patio, and bought a further 0.736 acres of land.

Most memorabilia, including an original 50’s jukebox and vintage collector items are available to buy under separate negotiation with the sellers.

The Chapel's interior walls and surfaces are lined with music memorabilia.

The fabric of the place includes wallpaper forged from Ian and Sandy's old album covers - hers ranging from Bay City Rollers to Elvis, his to 'boogie woogie' and the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis.

"So many genres," said Sandy, "but we kind of met in the middle with our taste in music."

She added: "We're hoping that someone might love the Chapel just as it is.

"It reflects our passion for music but we never wanted to detract from the beauty of the building. It's been the most fantastic family home.

Musical instruments are found throughout the building, along with memorabilia.

"As the 'Chapel of Rock' holiday let it's hosted all kinds of gatherings, and of course the Hairy Bikers.

"We'd love someone else to enjoy it. It’s the ultimate party house".

The reception hall leads to the ‘kitchen hub with Aga, a dining area and double doors out to a patio, great for al fresco dining.

There's a gothic arched window as a feature in the sitting room, with an impressive wood-burning stove.

Stairs lead to the master bedroom with en suite bathroom, dressing room, and gallery. Walk-in loft space presents further potential.

Also at ground floor level are two king-size bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom.

Inside the fitted kitchen, with an Aga, that flows through to a dining area, with double doors out to a patio.

Another staircase takes you to a super-king bedroom suite with exceptional views.

And a potentially self-contained unit includes a sitting room, kitchen, bedroom and en-suite shower.

There are sheds and a large storage unit outside, with the land, and parking for numerous vehicles.

Priced at a cool £1 million, Chapel House, Shaw Mills, Harrogate, HG3 3HU, is for sale with FSS Property, Harrogate.

Call 01423 501211 for more information.

A super king-size bedroom with style.