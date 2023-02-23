Peek inside this spacious family home, for sale in a sought after location.

A refurbished 1920s home in south Harrogate is for sale, giving a family the opportunity to enjoy the five bedroom, three bathroom property, in its quiet location close to The Stray.

Extended to create plenty of flexible living space, the light and spacious semi-detached home has warmth and charm, with gardens with seating areas.

A vestibule leads in to the hallway with stripped wooden floors and staircase leading up.

Reception rooms include the sitting and the drawing room, both of which have with feature fireplaces and lovely large bay windows, allowing light to pour in.

An open plan bespoke kitchen, with an Aga style range cooker, a breakfast bar and central island, has a fireplace, and a trap door giving entry to under-house storage.

Move through from here to the orangery that overlooks the garden.

A walk-in pantry and utility room is a great additional facility, and there's a ground floor w.c..

Three large double bedrooms are on the first floor, one with an en-suite bathroom, while another is currently used as a study.

There's a stylish house bathroom with a roll top bath as a centrepiece.

Above on the second floor is a landing large enough to use as a study area, with two further double bedrooms with velux windows, and a shower room.Access to the grounds is through gates. Established walled gardens with a great deal of charm have terraced seating areas that catch the sun all day. A lawned area is accompanied by well stocked flower beds.

This home in The Grove, Harrogate, is for sale priced at £795,000​, with Hunters estate agents, Harrogate.

Call 01423 536222 for more details.

