See inside this very impressive £1.3m home, for sale near Harrogate

Next to the village church of St Joseph and St James, it also has rural views towards The Rudding Park Estate.

​An entrance vestibule leads in to the house, to a spacious reception hall with a feature wood burning stove​.

​Further accommodation includes a cloakroom, ​a dining room with French doors​ leading​ out to the garden, a ​stunning dual aspect sitting room with​ a feature fireplace, ​and an impressive dining kitchen ​that has an Aga​.

​A large sun room with doors ​leading outside completes the ground floor.

​There's a large first floor landing, with three individually styled double bedrooms, and a stylish house bathroom with a separate shower cubicle.

A dual aspect main bedroom with a walk-through dressing room has a luxury en suite with marble herringbone tiles, a marble-topped bath and a super-size shower.

Lawned and landscaped gardens include a large paved terrace across one side of the house.

There are private areas among the manicured lawns to follow the sun throughout the day in the warmer months of the year, while mature trees and hedges ensure privacy and tranquillity.

The driveway has a cobbled parking area in front of the double garage with electric door, and a store with boiler room next door.

​Planning permission for a loft conversion creating two further bedrooms and a bathroom was granted in 2018, and is now lapsed.

Follifoot is ​just a few miles to the south of Harrogate​, and ​six miles north of Wetherby, ​so has a choice of shopping and recreational centres.

T​his home in Plompton Road, Follifoot, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at £1,350,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 523423​.

​It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Plompton Road, Follifoot, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ The light and welcoming hallway has a staircase leading up to the first floor. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Plompton Road, Follifoot, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ This stunning reception room has a feature fireplace. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Plompton Road, Follifoot, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ An immaculate kitchen has a large central island. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales