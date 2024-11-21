IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:08 GMT
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

Here we take a look at fifteen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £400,000

1. Castle Ings Close, Knaresborough

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £400,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £450,000

2. Darley, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £450,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £695,000

3. Westminster Crescent, Burn Bridge, Harrogate

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £695,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £350,000

4. Coronation Grove, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

