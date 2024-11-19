Inside this luxurious town house with bespoke breakfast kitchen and much more

Dating back to 1840, the elegant property has undergone a complete restoration, and has a luxurious, high spec interior designed to blend easily with its many period features.

With traditional decor, the accommodation in Hall Garth Lodge includes a bespoke fitted kitchen and new luxury bathrooms.

An entrance portico leads through to a grand reception hall with a guest cloakroom, and on to a stunning through drawing room with a feature fireplace and French doors to outside.

There’s a formal, bay fronted dining room, also with a period fireplace, and the bespoke fitted breakfast kitchen with a full range of high spec units.

On the lower ground floor is an inner hall with storeroom, and a second cloakroom.

​With a very spacious media or sitting room is a useful second kitchen and utility, a laundry room, and a double bedroom. This level could easily be adapted to become a self contained annexe if so desired.

On the first floor is the impressive main bedroom with a fitted dressing room and deluxe en suite bathroom, along with a large guest bedroom suite with a plush en suite bathroom.

Two additional double bedrooms, again with plenty of space, are on the second floor, with a luxury house bathroom.

The house has a private forecourt with parking for three cars, and an integral garage.

A professionally landscaped enclosed garden is to the rear of the property, with a raised terrace and a private sunken patio area with a water feature.

​​Hall Garth Lodge, Queen Parade, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at a price of £1,950,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 523423.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Hall Garth Lodge, Queen Parade, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ The entrance hallway, with staircase leading up. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Hall Garth Lodge, Queen Parade, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ A stunning reception room with a large feature fireplace and French doors to outside. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Hall Garth Lodge, Queen Parade, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ The bespoke, high spec breakfast kitchen. Photo: Carter Jonas, Harrogate Photo Sales