See inside this stunning £1.75m home, with showcase kitchen and a spa suite

Marketed as 'a unique property for a family who enjoy their privacy', the house has a valley stretching below it, with surrounding paddocks and woodland, and its own stunning gardens with a stream that feeds a pond, and several waterfalls.

Along with the spacious accommodation in the main house, there are several large and bright reception rooms, and a showpiece modern kitchen that is open plan to a dining area with doors to an outside patio.

Grand fireplaces, ceiling beams and panelled walls feature in various rooms. The three bathrooms are luxurious, with stand-alone baths and walk-in showers.

There are five good size bedrooms – some with fitted furniture, and the house has its own self-contained leisure wing with a gym, swim spa, reistance pool and sauna, along with shower and changing rooms. The property also has its own private spring.

Roundhill Estate has been owned and lived in by the same family for 37 years, and has been updated and improved consistently during that time.

One of the barns has electric doors, a log burner, and a w.c. facility.

Nidderdale is designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and is one of only 46 such areas across the UK, with miles of picturesque countryside that is deemed worthy of protection.

With Pateley Bridge, Harrogate and Ripon all within easy reach of the property, there is a great range of excellent amenities to choose from, from schools to shops and services, bars and restaurants.

This outstanding country house and its grounds are offered for sale with no onward chain.

The Roundhill Estate, Bewerley, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, is priced at £1,750,000, with Savills, York, tel. 01904 617800.

