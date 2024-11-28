We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this weekWe take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week
We take a look at 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Nov 2024, 16:14 BST
There are some lovely properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

Here we take a look at seventeen properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This four bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £320,000

1. Wentworth Crescent, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £320,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £245,000

2. Anchor Road, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £245,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Linley & Simpson for £100,000

3. Dragon Parade, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Linley & Simpson for £100,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £300,000

4. Oakdale Rise, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings Estate Agents for £300,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HarrogateZoopla
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice