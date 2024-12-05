See inside this split-level, first floor apartment within Grade ll-listed country house

Dating back to 1859, the interior features handsome Jacobean-style elevations and grand communal areas such as the reception hall with its striking cantilevered staircase of two straight flights, an ornate ceiling with atrium, and a three-tier Waterford crystal chandelier.

Original details also remain within the spacious apartment.

Its ground floor has an impressive, dual aspect, 32ft sitting room with stunning views across the gardens and parkland.

There is also a chandelier, ornate cornicing, tall sash windows and a cast-iron fireplace.

A useful home study or office designed by Neville Johnson is in the central three-storey tower.

In contrast to other rooms is the kitchen and breakfast room, with bespoke, Shaker-style units, and integrated appliances. There is space for a small table and chairs.

A formal dining room could be changed to an additional bedroom if desired.

The main bedroom has a dressing room and an en suite shower room. Completing the ground floor is a traditional bathroom with free-standing roll top bath.

A guest suite with bedroom, dressing room and shower room is above.

Standing within acres of beautiful parkland and with attractive communal gardens, the property is accessed by a long private driveway, with guest parking to the front and a parking complex to the rear.

The apartment has a single garage and a secure ground floor store room.

Grounds include a central courtyard garden, box hedging, ornamental features, pathways and terraces.

This property is just three miles south-west of Harrogate, with local amenities also found in the villages of Burn Bridge and Pannal.

Apartment 4, Mansion House, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 1RQ is for sale at a guide price of £925,000, with Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 561274.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Mansion House, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 1RQ A very impressive staircase and chandelier in this grand hallway. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Mansion House, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 1RQ An elegant reception room with central fireplace and a front bay window. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Mansion House, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 1RQ A large bay window reveals gorgeous views. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Mansion House, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 1RQ The formal dining room has flexible space. Photo: Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales