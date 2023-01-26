Three properties that are new on the market in south Harrogate

Properties that come up for sale in the southern areas of Harrogate rarely linger for too long, due to the popularity of those neighbourhoods.
Some of Harrogate’s most highly reputed public schools are found in the southern part of town, which attracts many young families to the area, while the variety of home types all adds to the general appeal.
Many properties are close to the 200-acre Stray park which is ideal for families, and for those who love a stroll among beautiful trees. It’s also an easy walk in to Harrogate centre with its many shops, eateries and services.
For more information about any of the properties featured, contact the relevant estate agents or visit the portal www.rightmove.co.uk
1. Vernon Road, Harrogate, £925,000
This semi-detached Edwardian property has a south-facing garden, an integral garage and driveway parking. Its interior includes a hallway, and a spacious sitting room with an open fireplace, that is open plan to a snug with a multi-fuel stove, and original cupboards. A home office has a feature fireplace and built-in storage, while the bespoke living kitchen has a central island and granite worktops. A utility room and w.c. add to the ground floor facilities.The lawned rear garden is enclosed with a stone flagged patio and a seating area covered by a pergola. Four double bedrooms and a house bathroom are on the first floor, with one having a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room. Loft space has potential for development. Call Myrings estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400.
Photo: Myrings Estate Agents
The open plan, bespoke kitchen has a central island and granite worktops, with dining and lounge space that gives access to the garden.
Photo: Myrings estate agents
This spacious sitting room, with feature open fireplace, leads through to a snug with a multi-fuel burner, and original Edwardian cupboards.
Photo: Myrings estate agents
A fully tiled bathroom has both bath and shower unit within its suite.
Photo: Myrings estate agents