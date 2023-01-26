Three properties that are new on the market in south Harrogate

1 . Vernon Road, Harrogate, £925,000

This semi-detached Edwardian property has a south-facing garden, an integral garage and driveway parking. Its interior includes a hallway, and a spacious sitting room with an open fireplace, that is open plan to a snug with a multi-fuel stove, and original cupboards. A home office has a feature fireplace and built-in storage, while the bespoke living kitchen has a central island and granite worktops. A utility room and w.c. add to the ground floor facilities.The lawned rear garden is enclosed with a stone flagged patio and a seating area covered by a pergola. Four double bedrooms and a house bathroom are on the first floor, with one having a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room. Loft space has potential for development. Call Myrings estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400.

Photo: Myrings Estate Agents