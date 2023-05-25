See inside this palatial £2.6m south Harrogate home with an acre of gardens

This contemporary property in one of Harrogate's most exclusive areas is full of natural light and expanses of space, with exceptional countryside views.

Large, sliding glass doors open to a rear terrace from the kitchen with diner and reception room, which are divided by a feature wall.

The sleek fitted kitchen has integrated appliances, including a fridge, two freezers, two ovens, a wine cooler, microwave, a warming draw and a Bosch dishwasher, and underfloor heating extends across the kitchen, hallway and utility room.

There are two more ground floor reception rooms and an office, and a cinema room on the lower ground floor, where there is also a bedroom with en suite.

Two ground floor bedrooms share a 'Jack and Jill' shower room.

On the first floor is a plush main bedroom, with dual dressing rooms with views, and a high-spec en suite bathroom with heated flooring, dual washbasins, a freestanding bathtub and a walk-in shower.

A further two double bedrooms share use of a modern shower room.Two sets of security gates give entry to the driveway, one to an upper courtyard and parking area, while the other leads to the large integrated garage beneath the house, with electric doors.

The property is fitted with a high tech alarm system, Cat 5 and CCTV.

Its expansive south-facing lawned garden of over an acre looks out over miles of greenery, and has paved terraces and timber decking to the rear of the house, with established trees, shrubs and flowerbeds.

Just two miles south of Harrogate town centre with all its amenities, The Chestnuts is close to local shops and services, with excellent transport links.

The Chestnuts, Fulwith Road, Harrogate, has a price tag of £2,600,000, and is for sale with Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 205442.

