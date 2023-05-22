Inside £1m farmhouse home in Pannal, with equestrian facilities and commercial yard

A stunning lifestyle property with gorgeous country views is for sale near the sought after village of Pannal, south of Harrogate.

With the three-bedroom Nab Hill Farm - a lovely beamed home of character, is over five acres of land, stables and outbuildings.

There is plenty of potential for expansion with this property, that has an attached workshop and storage space, with an attractive wrap-around garden and its seating areas, a variety of established plants, shrubs, and trees, and a sizeable pond water feature.

Along with the large garage is a carport, in addition to the ample parking space provided..

Inside the farmhouse is an entrance porch, a large and bright dining kitchen with fitted units and a central island with breakfast bar, plus a warming stove in the dining area.

A beamed dining room or living room has a feature fireplace, as does the lounge, with a cosy stove, and doors that lead out to the patio and garden.

Three good size bedrooms and the spacious, beamed house bathroom are on the first floor.

There's a commercial yard with the property, that has most recently been in use as a timber yard, and equestrian facilities that include four loose boxes and a manege, with four acres of paddocks.

Close to Pannal, with its championship golf course and range of village amenities, and the wider choice of shops, services and facilities, including good schools, that Harrogate has to offer, the property is also well placed for travel further afield.

Nab Hill Farm, Buttersyke Bar, Pannal, Harrogate HG3 1JE is for sale at the price of £1,050,000, with Lister Haigh estate agents, Knaresborough.

Call the agents on 01423 860322 for more information.

1 . Nab Hill Farm, Buttersyke Bar, Pannal, Harrogate HG3 1JE The lawned gardens with seating areas include a variety of trees and shrubs, and a pond water feature. Photo: Lister Haigh estate agents, Knaresborough. Photo Sales

2 . Nab Hill Farm, Buttersyke Bar, Pannal, Harrogate HG3 1JE The bright kitchen with diner has an island with breakfast bar. Photo: Lister Haigh estate agents, Knaresborough. Photo Sales

3 . Nab Hill Farm, Buttersyke Bar, Pannal, Harrogate HG3 1JE The kitchen has fitted units and appliances. Photo: Lister Haigh estate agents, Knaresborough. Photo Sales

4 . Nab Hill Farm, Buttersyke Bar, Pannal, Harrogate HG3 1JE The dining area with stove, that is open plan to the kitchen. Photo: Lister Haigh estate agents, Knaresborough. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3