Inside the £1m plus Priest's House, for sale in stunning Allerton Park grounds

An historic property situated within the grounds of the Allerton Park Estate, and near to the Grade I listed Mansion House, is for sale at the price of £1,270,000.

The Priest's House was built to accommodate the clergy in residence on the estate, and stands within lovely parkland that includes a lake.

Its interior includes several reception rooms, from the drawing room with open fire, to a sitting room with a wood burner, that has double doors through to the conservatory with its stunning views over the garden.

There's a formal dining room which is currently used as a study, and a ground floor w.c..

The bright breakfast kitchen with AGA has fitted units with an integrated dishwasher and space for an American fridge freezer.

From the first floor landing are the five double bedrooms, including a master bedroom with en suite bathroom that includes a bath, with a walk in shower, and twin wash hand basins.

The house bathroom has a bath with shower over, and twin wash hand basins within its suite.A one bedroom annexe and a separate office form another part of the over all property.

Within the annexe is an open plan lounge and a kitchen with an electric cooker.

Stairs lead up to the bedroom that has an en suite bathroom.

The south-facing walled and lawned garden includes a gravelled terrace, with well stocked flower beds, a tool shed, and there is another grassed area with fruit trees.

Allerton Castle, a Gothic mansion rebuilt in the 1840s, is steeped in history. It was owned at one time in the 18th century by Prince Frederick, known as the ‘Grand Old Duke of York’ and brother to King George IV.

The Priest's House, Allerton Park, Knaresborough is for sale at the price of £1,270,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

