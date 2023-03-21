See inside this handsome Georgian home for sale in leafy Low Harrogate

This stunning Georgian property stands prominently within lawned gardens, in the fashionable Low Harrogate area, close to the Valley Gardens and the Montpellier Quarter.

Swan House is a carefully refurbished Grade ll listed property with an interesting history.

Built in 1815 as a lodging house for Jonathan Shult, who once owned the adjacent Swan Inn, it was used by him as a personal residence and for esteemed guests.

The current owners have completely restored and renovated the property, creating an exceptional family house set over three floors, while retaining some classic Georgian features.

Rooms are large and filled with natural light, with shuttered sash windows throughout the building.

A central reception hall with marble floor and a showpiece staircase leads on to a drawing room, sitting room, study, and dining room.

There's a fully fitted breakfast kitchen with a utility room, cloakroom and hall to the rear.

From the first floor landing are three bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms.

One of these is the principal bedroom, that also has a dressing room with built-in wardrobes.

A further three double bedrooms are on the second floor, two with en suite facilities.

A family room and galley kitchen at this level make it ideal as a teen suite, as guest accommodation or as a large home office.

Electric gates open to a block paved driveway that leads to a detached double garage and further parking space

There are lawned and hedged gardens to three sides of the property, with an impressive copper beech tree.

A wide range of town centre amenities are within easy walking distance, along with main transport connections.

Swan House, 12 Swan Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £2.75m with Carter Jonas estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 393322.

