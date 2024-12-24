See inside this immaculate home, with a lovely new garden room

Bridge End has a covered reception hall with access to an integral double garage, and three reception rooms.

These include a large lounge with a cosy multi-burning stove.

There is a separate snug, and a dining room with double doors that open to a rear patio.

Also from the dining room is the breakfast kitchen with fitted units, an island and an Aga, plus an integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher.

A utility room is separate, and there's a guest cloakroom with w.c..

On the first floor, a hallway leads to the master bedroom with its double aspect, stunning views. It has a fitted and a walk-in wardrobe, with an en suite bathroom that has a walk-in shower.

A guest bedroom has a double wardrobe and a luxury en suite shower room, then there are two further bedrooms, and a useful study area. The luxurious house shower room completes this level..

Above is a storage loft with a Velux window.

Well-stocked gardens are enclosed to the front by a dry-stone boundary wall with a gate.

Attached to the double garage is a recently built garden room with double doors that open to the level lawn, gardens, and greenhouse.

Stone steps lead to a lower garden area which displays specimen plants, trees, and borders. A pleasant walkway wends around the garden with its choice of seating areas. A higher patio area is ideal for entertaining, and has a water tap and oil tank.

Views from the property are exceptional, stretching over farmland towards Shaw Mills, and across a running stream to the rear.

Bridge End, Shaw Mills, Harrogate​, is for sale at £950,000, with Hopkinsons Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 501201.

