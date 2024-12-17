Inside this fine Nidderdale country home with a traditional kitchen, and five bedrooms

East House, in the heart of Nidderdale, has a rich history. The house and buildings were originally to the east of the old flax mill, built a century prior, that employed around 70 people at its peak.

Having been with the same owners for almost 50 years, the sale of East House presents a rare opportunity for someone to acquire three properties in one, along with considerable acreage.

The double-fronted main house has several living areas and a traditional family kitchen, all with views over the gardens and surrounding countryside.

To the rear of East House there is Dipper Bank - a self-contained,three-bedroom detached barn conversion, then Old Smithy, a self-contained one-bedroom first-floor apartment with a private entrance.

Attractive gardens with a stream tracing the boundary, have seating areas. A pathway above the front lawns leads through rhododendrons to woodland, a paddock, and field, in all around 3.39 acres.

There are various storerooms, a garage and a barn with development potential.

The Old Smithy comprises an open-plan living area with a double bedroom, a well-equipped kitchen and a bathroom with utility room, while Dipper Bank has three reception rooms on the ground floor.

These include a main sitting room with a vaulted ceiling, and glazed doors to the patio garden overlooking the stream.

There’s a well-equipped kitchen and a w.c., while upstairs, an open balcony landing leads to three double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room. There is also a bathroom and a study area.

​East House, Smelthouses, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at a price of £1,450,000, with Savills, York, tel. 01904 617800​.

2 . ​East House, Smelthouses, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​ A country style kitchen with dining space. Photo: Savills, York Photo Sales