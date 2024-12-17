The stunning front aspect of the Nidderdale home that is not far from Harrogate.placeholder image
The stunning front aspect of the Nidderdale home that is not far from Harrogate.

Inside this fine Nidderdale country home with a traditional kitchen, and five bedrooms

By Sally Burton
Published 17th Dec 2024, 14:03 BST
​This enchanting period ​property, that dates back to the 1870's​, ​includes two self​-contained cottages, garaging and around 3.5 acres of beautiful grounds​ within its sale.

East House, in the heart of Nidderdale, has a rich history. The house and buildings were originally to the east of the old flax mill, built a century prior, that employed around 70 people at its peak.

Having been with the same owners for almost 50 years, the sale of East House presents a rare opportunity for someone to acquire three properties in one, along with considerable acreage.

The double-fronted main house has several living areas and a traditional family kitchen, all with views over the gardens and surrounding countryside.

To the rear of East House there is Dipper Bank - a self-contained,three-bedroom detached barn conversion, then Old Smithy, a self-contained one-bedroom first-floor apartment with a private entrance.

Attractive gardens with a stream tracing the boundary, have seating areas. A pathway above the front lawns leads through rhododendrons to woodland, a paddock, and field, in all around 3.39 acres.

There are various storerooms, a garage and a barn with development potential.

The Old Smithy comprises an open-plan living area with a double bedroom, a well-equipped kitchen and a bathroom with utility room, while Dipper Bank has three reception rooms on the ground floor.

These include a main sitting room with a vaulted ceiling, and glazed doors to the patio garden overlooking the stream.

There’s a well-equipped kitchen and a w.c., while upstairs, an open balcony landing leads to three double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room. There is also a bathroom and a study area.

​East House, Smelthouses, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at a price of £1,450,000, with Savills, York, tel. 01904 617800​.

More property: www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-ps13m-home-with-modern-kitchen-diner-and-three-en-suites-4900841

www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-stunning-ps175m-home-with-showcase-kitchen-and-a-spa-suite-4893368

www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/in-pictures-take-a-look-at-these-15-properties-in-the-harrogate-district-that-are-new-to-the-market-this-week-4907477

A light and spacious lounge.

1. ​East House, Smelthouses, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​

A light and spacious lounge. Photo: Savills, York

Photo Sales
A country style kitchen with dining space.

2. ​East House, Smelthouses, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​

A country style kitchen with dining space. Photo: Savills, York

Photo Sales
An attractive, double aspect bedroom.

3. ​East House, Smelthouses, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​

An attractive, double aspect bedroom. Photo: Savills, York

Photo Sales
Another of the bedrooms in the main house.

4. ​East House, Smelthouses, Harrogate, North Yorkshire​

Another of the bedrooms in the main house. Photo: Savills, York

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NidderdaleNorth YorkshireYorkHarrogateSavills
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice