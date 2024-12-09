Inside this £1.3m home with modern kitchen diner and three en suites

A bright, spacious entrance hall with guest w.c. and staircase to the first floor, leads to a bay-fronted living room with a central fireplace and cosy log burner.
French doors open to a roomy conservatory with access to the stunning rear garden.
A modern kitchen and dining room has fitted units, with a Rangemaster cooker, and dishwasher. The central island with wine fridge is ideal for entertaining family and friends.
A built-in, dual aspect gas fire is a further feature, and there are double doors out to the garden. A separate utility room also has garden access.
Two further reception rooms include a bay-fronted drawing room with a gas fire, while a flexible space used currently as an office has built-in furniture and rear French doors.
A first floor gallery landing leads to all the bedrooms.
The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room with underfloor heating, and a dressing room - that was formerly a bedroom, with a built-in wardrobe.
Two further double bedrooms have en suites with underfloor heating, and there's a small room that’s ideal as a nursery or study.
Enclosed grounds are accessed through electronic iron gates to a private driveway with parking for several vehicles. Another set of electronically operated gates to the rear of the property lead to a double garage.
The rear lawned garden is colourful and fully landscaped with a flagged patio area, and mature trees.
The Herons, Sicklinghall Road, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, is currently for sale with an asking price of £1,300,000, with Fine and Country Estate Agents, Wetherby, tel. 01937 223016.
